North Korea launches unidentified projectile: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff
By Yoonjung Seo, CNN
North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The news came just before North Korea addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Reporting contributed by CNN’s Yoonjung Seo in Seoul and Caitlin Hu in New York.
Comments