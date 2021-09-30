Skip to Content
Perfect Panthers visit Cowboys in 2nd straight trip to Texas

By The Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are making a second consecutive trip to Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers reached 3-0 with a victory at Houston. The Cowboys have won two in a row after dropping a close one in the opener at Tampa Bay. Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard is expected to start for Carolina with Christian McCaffrey out after injuring a hamstring early against the Texans. Quarterback Sam Darnold is off to a solid start for the Panthers. Dak Prescott is showing no ill effects from the ankle injury that sidelined the star Dallas QB most of last season.

