Las Cruces school drivers strike, excused absences for kids

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces school bus drivers are on strike over working conditions in the southern New Mexico school district. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that union members are picketing the office of STS New Mexico, the bus company responsible for transporting students, asking for better pay and working conditions. District officials told parents by text message to “make alternate transportation arrangements” in anticipation of the strike. District spokeswoman Kelly Jameson said that around 3,500 students rely on buses to get to school. The district is anticipating that some students won’t make it to school, and are providing online homework.