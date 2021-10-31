American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has flown a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel. The air force said Sunday the flight a day earlier comes amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. It also flew over the Red Sea, its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Egypt’s Suez Canal. Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also took part. Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the flight.