StormTrack Weather: Fall-like weather remains in the forecast for the next several days

El Paso,Texas-- There was nothing spooky about this weekends forecast. The borderland dealt with above average temperatures throughout the Halloween weekend.

Warmer temperatures will continue the next few days before a backdoor cold front approaches the area. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s for much of the area Thursday before gradually warming up to the low-70s heading into the weekend.

Dry and calm conditions are expected for the remainder of the work week.

