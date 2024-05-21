Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tuesday temps still warm; dry and windy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Another warm dry and windy day can be expected throughout the Borderland.

Weather conditions will be similar to what was experienced Monday although temps today will be slightly cooler. We will see temperatures in the low 90s throughout the region this puts us just a tad above average.

We will see breezy to windy patterns much like yesterday with peak gusts estimated to reach 35 MPH.

We also look to remain dry at least into the next seven days.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

