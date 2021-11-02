Memorable year for Willie Mack III ends with trip to Mexico

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Willie Mack III gets one more PGA Tour start to cap off a memorable year. Mack won twice on the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour for minorities. More meaningful to him was making the cut twice in PGA Tour events. That’s where he wants to play and Mack says it helped him believe he can compete against the best. In other golf news, Lucas Herbert is the Bermuda Championship winner. That makes him the eighth player who has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to win on the PGA Tour. The Asia-Pacific Amateur is being held this week for the 12th time. It’s in Dubai this year.