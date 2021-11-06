Memphis holds off late rally from No. 23 SMU for 28-25 win

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 392 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis’ defense stymied No. 23 SMU in a 28-25 victory over the Mustangs. Henigan completed 34 of 53 passes, including touchdowns of 2 yards to Eddie Lewis and 27 yards to Javon Ivory. The quarterback had missed last week’s loss to UCF with a right shoulder injury. Memphis’ defense was exceptional, holding SMU to 323 yards. The Mustangs failed to score at least 31 points for the first time this season as they lost their second straight. Memphis led 28-10 early in the fourth quarter and held off a late SMU rally.