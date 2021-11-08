Federal agents seize 100 kilograms of cocaine in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents have seized 100 kilograms of cocaine in Chicago. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois says Monday that three people were arrested, and a private plane was seized as part of last Wednesday’s operation. The cocaine was part of a suspected Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Criminal complaints say 80 kilograms were found in a vehicle in the city’s River North neighborhood, while another 20 kilograms were taken from a hotel room along Chicago’s Gold Coast. The drugs allegedly had been flown into an airport in Gary, Indiana, earlier Wednesday from Houston. The flight originated southwest of Mexico City in Toluca, Mexico. A warrant was obtained Monday to seize the plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet.