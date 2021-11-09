Astros GM says Verlander ‘looks like himself’ on mound

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Free agent ace Justin Verlander looked healthy and sharp at a showcase for scouts Monday, according to his former general manager with the Houston Astros. James Click said at Tuesday’s general manager meetings that Verlander “looks like himself” 13 months after having Tommy John surgery. The two-time Cy Young Award winner held a showcase for scouts from about 20 teams on Monday. New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman and Texas Rangers GM Chris Young confirmed Tuesday they were among the clubs with representatives on hand.