Get ready for more games: ‘Squid Game’ readies for Season 2

By MARCELA ISAZA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s official, the Netflix TV series “Squid Game” will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. But due to the show’s global success, its creator and director said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.” The series, starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in an ensemble cast, centers on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist. The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is said to have become Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show.