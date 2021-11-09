Lawyers: Ex-Marine in prison in Russia goes on hunger strike

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawyers and the family of a former U.S. Marine who is imprisoned for assaulting police officers in Moscow says he has begun a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment. Trevor Reed was convicted in July and sentenced to nine years in prison for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. He allegedly assaulted police officers who were driving him to a police station after a night of heavy drinking at a party. Reed’s lawyers said he has been on hunger strike since Thursday. Russia’s state penitentiary service insisted Reed was eating “in accordance with the daily schedule.”