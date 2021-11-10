Cowboys add former CFL kicker with Zuerlein on COVID-19 list

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are adding kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The former CFL player is in line to make his NFL debut if Greg Zuerlein doesn’t clear COVID-19 protocols before Sunday’s game against Atlanta. The 31-year-old native of Europe was with the Cowboys late in training camp while Zuerlein was recovering from back surgery. When Zuerlein’s health was in question early in the season, Hajrullahu was on the practice squad briefly. Hajrullahu has kicked for Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton in the CFL.