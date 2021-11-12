Arizona’s big men power Wildcats past Vaqueros 104-50

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Koloko had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, Azuolis Tubelis scored 20 points with nine rebounds and Arizona’s formidable frontcourt duo led the Wildcats to a 104-50 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley. Koloko, a 7-foot-1 junior, played 19 minutes and surpassed his career highs for both points and rebounds while tying his career best by blocking five shots for the second straight game. Justin Kier and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 13 points with Oumar Ballo, a 7-foot transfer from Gonzaga, finishing with 12 for the Wildcats. Ricky Nelson scored 14 points and Justin Johnson and Mike Adewunmi added 10 each for the Vaqueros.