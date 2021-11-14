Toyota to switch to GR Supra in NHRA Funny Car competition

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Toyota has unveiled a GR Supra it will use in the 2022 NHRA season, ending a 10-year run with the Camry in Funny Car competition. The car is expected to debut at the season opener at Pomona in February. The two-year development process followed Toyota’s commitment to designing race vehicles that closely resemble production vehicles. The new body styling is worked into the car from bumper to bumper and there are true lines and details within the body, not just a decal package. The final product is as close as possible to a street-legal Supra — and yet it still can run 330 mph in an NHRA event.