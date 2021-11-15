Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays has won AL Rookie of the Year honors, following up his 2020 postseason heroics with a stellar 2021 season. The 26-year-old Arozarena finished with a 274 average, 32 doubles and 20 homers and 20 steals. Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds won NL Rookie of the Year honors, eight months after winning the team’s second base job and never letting it go during an impressive first season. He finished with a .269 average, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBIs and scored 98 runs.