37th America’s Cup has a protocol but no venue yet

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Teams that will compete in the 37th America’s Cup now know the rules and conditions that will govern the regatta, as well as some tweaks to the high-tech boats that will fly across the tops of waves. But they still don’t know where sailing’s marquee regatta will be held in 2024, and probably won’t for another 4 ½ months. Defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand is considering moving the next regatta offshore after it failed to reach agreement with national and local governments on funding for a defense in Auckland.