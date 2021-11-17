US Army deploys Iron Dome missile defense system to Guam

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (AP) — The U.S. Army is deploying missile defense system to Guam that it purchased from Israel. The Pacific Daily News reports Army officials say they expect to obtain data that will help it understand how effectively the Iron Dome Missile Defense System can be used in the U.S. territory. They also expect to learn how well the system integrates with missile defense technology the U.S. military already uses. The Iron Dome battery arrived on Guam last month. It’s one of two the U.S. acquired from Israel. The Army bought the system to defend against cruise missiles.