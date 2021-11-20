No. 15 UTSA scores late to beat UAB 34-31, clinch division

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Oscar Cardenas with three seconds left to rally No. 15 UTSA to a wild 34-31 victory over UAB. The Roadrunners defeated the reigning three-time Conference USA West champion Blazers to clinch their first division title. Trailing much of the game, the Roadrunners got the ball back with 1:09 left after stuffing the Blazers a yard short of a first down on third-and-4 at the UAB 42. The winning touchdown came after Harris fumbled the snap and had his pass tipped by UAB linebacker Noah Wilder before Cardenas caught it in the back of the end zone.