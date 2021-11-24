Las Cruces family counts blessings after ‘scary’ and devastating fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After losing almost all their belongings ahead of Thanksgiving, a Las Cruces family is grateful to still have what money can't replace.

“I’m really grateful," said Tiana Padilla, who lost her mobile home in a fire on the 2100 block of Isaacks Lane in north Las Cruces. "It was hard. It was scary."

On November 16th, Padilla told ABC-7 she was cooking dinner when she first heard the fire.

“It was unexpected," Padilla said. "I was in the kitchen cutting potatoes and I heard a window crack. When I went to look outside, there was already flames going up the wall.”

She said she had to act quickly, grabbing her one-year-old son from her highchair and her three-year-old boy, who was on the toilet. Thankfully, she said her six-year-old daughter was out of the house.

"The deck was already on fire and I jumped off," Padilla. "I actually fell with them both in my arms."

Padilla said she was so grateful the community stepped in to help provide clothes and carseats for her young children. While they do have insurance, Padilla said they lost nearly all their belongings. Click here to help with extra expenses.