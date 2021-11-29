LA begins enforcing strict mandate requiring proof of vax

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Enforcement began in Los Angeles for one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country. It’s a sweeping measure that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to theaters and gyms to nail and hair salons. While the latest order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus took effect Nov. 8, they city spent the past three weeks educating business owners about the rules. Officials say the goal isn’t to penalize, but to prevent another devastating spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. A first offense will bring a warning but subsequent ones could produce fines from $1,000 to $5,000.