New Mexico State to drop parking citations for peanut butter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is offering anyone with a campus parking citation the chance to get out of their jam with some peanut butter. University officials said they will accept at least 80 ounces of peanut butter _ the equivalent of five-six small jars _ as payment for a citation for parking without a permit. Donations will be accepted through Friday at the parking and ID card services office on the Las Cruces campus. But donated peanut butter will only cover one citation per person. It does not apply to other parking citations and violations. All the peanut butter will go to campus food pantry Aggie Cupboard.