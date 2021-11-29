Spurs defeat Wizards, 116-99, for season’s first win streak

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrick White had 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 116-99 on Monday to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Jakob Poeltl had 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, becoming the first player from the 2016 NBA Draft with 2,000 career rebounds and 400 career blocks. Bradley Beal had 18 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 and Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 for the Wizards. Daniel Gafford added 11 points and 10 rebounds.