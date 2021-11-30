Founder’s daughter named chair of fashion giant Inditex

MADRID (AP) — Spanish fashion giant Inditex says the founder’s daughter has been named as the next chairperson of the company that owns Zara, Massimo Dutti and other clothing chains. Inditex said Tuesday that its board of directors named Marta Ortega to replace Pablo Isla, who has led the company since founder Amancio Ortega stepped down as chairman in 2011. The board also named Óscar García as Inditex’s new CEO. Marta Ortega, who is 37, is slated to start April 1 as chairwoman of the company her father founded in 1963 in northwest Spain. Her and García’s appointments must be ratified at an annual shareholders’ meeting.