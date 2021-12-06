Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators

NEW YORK (AP) — Regulators are asking questions about the deal to bring Donald Trump’s new social media company to the stock market, one that has attracted both legions of fans of the former president and people looking to make a quick profit. The company partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group acknowledged the inquiries in a filing it made with regulators on Monday. Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of “DWAC,” said it is cooperating with “the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” by the Financial Industry Regulation Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission.