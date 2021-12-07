American Airlines CEO Doug Parker is retiring

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Doug Parker will retire as CEO of American Airlines in March, handing over the top job at the nation’s largest airline to Robert Isom, currently the company’s president.

Parker, 60, will remain as chairman of American after stepping down as CEO. American had struggles with service problems this year as it tried to respond to leisure passengers’ pent-up demand for travel.

Parker is the longest serving US airline CEO as well as one of the most important executives in the airline industry in the last 50 years. He was the architect of a series of mergers that reshaped the industry. It made the industry more profitable but led to fewer choices and often higher fares for passengers.

He was named CEO of America West Airlines on September 10, 2001, the day before the terrorist attack that grounded the US airline industry. He navigated his airline through that crisis, the industry’s most challenging period until the arrival of the pandemic in 2020. America West would then go on to buy two larger airlines — US Air and American — when both carriers were in bankruptcy. In each case, the combined airline kept the name of the larger company.

American recently announced an alliance with JetBlue, which the US Justice Department has sued to stop on the grounds that it unfairly reduces competition. Other airlines responded with mergers as well. America’s 10 major airlines have been consolidated down to only four, controlling about 80% of US air travel.

Shares of American rose 3% in premarket trading on the news.

