By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a new multi-decade low last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

At 184,000 claims, adjusted for seasonal swings, it was the lowest level of initial claims since September 1969, when the figure stood at 182,000.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

