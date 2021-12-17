Incarcerated men join giving circles to redefine themselves

By EMILY HAYNES of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Chronicle of Philanthropy

At the State Correctional Institute—Coal Township, about 250 men participate in the Lifeline Association, a giving circle that contributes to charities in the surrounding Pennsylvania coal region. Many of its members are incarcerated for life; the rest will have spent at least 10 years in prison by the end of their sentences. The men in Lifeline were drawn to the camp’s mission to connect local kids with a range of extracurricular activities in hopes that they’ll discover a new passion to pursue during the school year. They understand that can help change a child’s trajectory and prevent kids from disconnecting from their community or even harming it.