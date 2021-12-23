Nets say they have enough players, set to play on Christmas

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them. Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that James Harden has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols but that the Nets don’t expect any of their players still in the protocols to come out in time for Saturday’s game. That would include Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer. The Nets have had their last three scheduled games postponed when a coronavirus outbreak left them with a league-high 10 players in protocols. Nash said Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter had cleared protocols.