Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it expects the U.S. to respond next month to Moscow’s request for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday that “we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific answers to our proposals in January.” Moscow presented its demand amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has stoked fears of an invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Putin in a video call earlier this month that Russia will face “severe consequences” if it attacks Ukraine.