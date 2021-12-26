Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Karolos Papoulias, a former president of Greece, has died at the age of 92, Greece’s state news agency ANA reports. Papoulias, a lawyer by training, was close to socialist leader Andreas Papandreou and served in all his governments from 1981-1996, all in foreign affairs positions, ending as Foreign Minister. He was a member of the Greek Parliament from 1977 to 2004. His two terms as president, a largely ceremonial position, from 2005 to 2015, were uncontroversial, although the second term was marked by Greece’s financial crisis.