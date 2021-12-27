After shaking up Exxon’s board, Engine No. 1 widens sights

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Few people had heard of Engine No. 1 until this year, when it shocked corporate America by pushing Exxon Mobil to revamp its board of directors, in part to focus more on clean energy. Now it’s bringing its approach of active ownership to the world of stock index funds, which sit at the heart of most investors’ retirement accounts. Yasmin Dahya Bilger is head of ETFs at Engine No. 1, whose ETF owns 500 of the largest U.S. stocks, and says it will hold them accountable by engaging with their executives and voting at shareholder meetings.