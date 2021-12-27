In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn’t often use the word

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden insists that he strongly believes in the rights spelled out in the 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision, which are now under the most dire threat in decades. But he barely uses the word “abortion.” And when his administration has been asked about what it can do to protect reproductive rights, the response has mostly been that Congress must write the landmark court decision into law, a strategy that is highly likely to fail. To the women who rallied to Biden’s presidential campaign in no small part to protect the landmark court ruling, that’s not nearly enough.