New Mexico Sen. Pete Campos to undergo emergency surgery

New Mexico State Sen. Pete Campos is in the hospital and will have to undergo emergency surgery. A spokesman for Senate Democrats told the Santa Fe New Mexican that Campos could have the surgery as soon as Monday. Campos, who is in his 60s, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque on Sunday for an undisclosed condition. But it is unrelated to COVID-19. Also, Campos expects a speedy recovery and to have no issues with attending the opening of the legislative session next month. Campos said in a statement he looks forward to resuming his duties “for years to come.” Campos, of Las Vegas, was re-elected in November 2020.