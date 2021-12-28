Every DoorDash employee, from engineers to CEO, will make deliveries

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business

DoorDash is asking its employees, all the way up the ranks to its CEO, to again make a delivery at least once a month. Some are not cheering the news.

The on-demand food delivery company in the New Year will reinstate a program, called WeDash, that it had paused during the pandemic.

DoorDash launched WeDash in 2013, when it started operations. Its founders said they wanted to engage the company in community and philanthropic efforts from the outset.

“As the company grew, the founders wanted everyone to experience different parts of the product so we could get closer to all our audiences and understand how the product works,” a DoorDash spokesperson said an email to CNNBusiness Tuesday. Any money that employees earned from participating was donated to a nonprofit.

“By engaging as a Dasher, supporting a merchant, or shadowing a customer experience agent, employees learn first-hand how the technology products we build empower local economies, which in turn helps us build a better product,” the company said.

The program, which extends to all nondelivery employees including engineers and senior executives, will return in January and already has some expected participants griping about it.

According to one media report, a disgruntled DoorDash engineer recently posted a lengthy message on anonymous social media platform Blind about the monthly deliveries not being part of their job description when they signed up to join DoorDash.

DoorDash’s response: “The sentiment of the employee on Blind is not a reflection of the employees base at large. This is a valued program we’ve had since the company’s beginnings.”

