Lightning star Point back after missing 14 games with injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point will return to the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against Montréal after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde announced the news after the team’s morning skate. Lalonde is filling in for coach Jon Cooper, who is in Covid-19 protocols. In addition to Cooper, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and forward Anthony Cirelli are among six players in Covid-19 protocols. Point was hurt Nov. 20 in a game against New Jersey when he crashed hard into the end boards during the third period. He favored his left arm and shoulder afterward.