Jets rookie Pinnock a big hit as cornerback-turned-safety

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Pinnock went from learning a position to starting at his new spot in a matter of weeks. The New York Jets rookie cornerback-turned-safety proved he’s certainly a quick study while impressing during his first NFL start last Sunday. Pinnock says he’s kind of weird and loves being uncomfortable. So when his coaches came to him a few weeks ago about shifting from cornerback, where he mainly played his college ball at Pittsburgh, to safety on a regular basis because of injuries and illnesses, Pinnock was unfazed. He embraced the challenge completely. He had four total tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble against Jacksonville.