Sudan officials: 31 bodies retrieved from collapsed mine

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities say rescue workers retrieved at least 31 bodies from a collapsed gold mine in West Kordofan province. The country’s state-run mining company said workers and villagers were still searching the Darsaya mine for more bodies or possible survivors. The defunct mine collapsed earlier this week, killing at least 38 people. The company has said the mine was not functional but local miners returned to work there after security forces guarding the site left the area. Collapses are common in Sudan’s gold mines, where safety standards are not widely in effect.