Dionne Warwick is in a Twitter battle with Oreo

Dionne Warwick has been a legend in the music industry for years, and she continues to cement her legendary status on Twitter.

The singer has come to be known for her wonderfully direct tweets. Now she’s now found herself in a bit of a battle with Oreo, and it’s kind of delicious.

Warwick invited companies to interact with her on Twitter back in October. After Oreo responded, she tweeted at them “Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine.”

Warwick has since updated her more than 588,000 Twitter followers on how that went, sharing a photo of Oreo lip balm and a package of Java Chip Oreo cookies om Wednesday.

“After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response,” the tweet read.

It sounds like she viewed it as a shot across the bow.

“I will be retaliating at a later date,” she tweeted.

