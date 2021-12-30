Residents in two Colorado towns told to evacuate because of wildfires

By Raja Razek and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

Residents of two Colorado towns have been told to evacuate because of wildfires, the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management said Thursday.

Louisville and Superior are about 4 miles apart, not far from the city of Boulder.

“If you’re in the area, please act quickly,” the emergency management office tweeted to Louisville residents.

The US Census Bureau says Louisville has about 21,000 residents and Superior has 13,000.

County residents have been asked to evacuate if they see flames from one of multiple wildland fires.

“Boulder OEM is getting many calls about residents seeing fire. IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE. Go east, go north, but leave immediately,” the office tweeted.

“Winds are nothing short of *howling* across our foothills and adjacent communities just to the east,” the National Weather Service office in Boulder said. “Multiple gusts 80-90 mph have been recorded.”

An exceptionally high wind gust of 110 mph was recorded south of Boulder and northwest of Denver, at the intersection of state Highway 93 and Highway 72, according to the weather service.

These winds are worsening the fire situation across the state.

High-wind warnings are in effect for portions of Colorado and Wyoming through this evening. Sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph are forecast with gusts exceeding 80 mph.

The “strongest winds below 6000 feet are expected to be near the base of the foothills from Boulder north to Fort Collins to the Wyoming border,” the weather service said.

In addition to quickly spreading fires, these strong winds likely will blow down trees and power lines, which could lead to widespread power outages and difficult travel. Winds are expected to weaken Thursday evening and into the overnight hours.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a tweet that fast winds are spreading fire flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded.

“Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County,” he tweeted.

CNN's Haley Brink and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.