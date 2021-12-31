Jazz pull away in 4th quarter, beat Timberwolves 120-108

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 39 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108. Mitchell added six rebounds and five assists in his return from a two-game absence due to a back strain. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points. Rudy Gobert added 14 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks. Utah went 35 of 41 from the free throw line. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in his return after a six-game absence due to health and safety protocols. Malik Beasley added 22 points for the Timberwolves.