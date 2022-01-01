Crews use ropes, helicopters to rescue 20 on stuck tram car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say icing on a cable caused a tram car to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque, stranding the 20 people aboard overnight. A Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman said all 20 people in the struck car were rescued as of Saturday afternoon as operations continued to extract a 21st person who was in a second car stranded higher up the mountain. The spokesman said those aboard the two cars were all employees of the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway or a mountaintop restaurant. No injuries were reported.