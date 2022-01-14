12 detained by Border Patrol Agents in suspected smuggling attempt, 2 remain at large

EL PASO, Texas -- On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Border Patrol Agents report seeing two vehicles they suspected of carrying undocumented migrants. They were seen near the Paisano Dr. and Executive Center Blvd. intersection in south-central El Paso.

The agents were able to stop one vehicle near Loop 375 and Midway in the Lower Valley. Eight people were in that vehicle, including six migrants, the driver and a passenger. The driver is facing conspiracy to transport charges.

Border Patrol agents followed the second vehicle, which did not stop when agents approached them. Agents followed the vehicle as it traveled towards I-10.

The agents requested air support. They observed four people get out of a vehicle at an apartment complex along Montwood Dr. and Viscount Blvd. in east El Paso. Agents were able to locate four migrants. The driver sped off after the migrants got out of the vehicle.

Ten migrants, including two unaccompanied children who were taken to the Centralized Process Center, were detained from the two incidents. Eight of the migrants were from Guatemala and were expelled to Mexico under Title 42. Customs and Border Protection continues their investigation.