Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Pacific nation of Tonga has issued a tsunami warning after an undersea volcano erupted. Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas. The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in force for all of Tonga. The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano.

