today at 6:20 AM
Published 6:28 AM

Pedestrian struck, killed on Loop 375 in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning on shutting down a portion of Loop 375.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Loop 375 west and San Marcial in south-central El Paso

El Paso police confirm with ABC-7 the victim died on scene. Police have no confirmed if any arrests have been made.

All lanes are closed on the westbound lanes of Loop 375.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates.

