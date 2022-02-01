Blinken and Lavrov hold call as efforts to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine continue

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov their latest call on Tuesday where the US expressed a willingness to “continue a substantive exchange” as diplomatic efforts continue amid the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine with thousand of troops massed on the country’s border.

Blinken made clear the United States wants “to continue a substantive exchange with Russia on mutual security concerns” in the call, according to a State Department readout.

“He further reiterated the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances,” the readout from spokesperson Ned Price said.

“The Secretary urged immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders,” it said. “He emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path.”

