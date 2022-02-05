Multiple shot and seriously injured in early morning Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Four people were shot during an early morning shooting in Las Cruces.

A spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department told ABC-7 that two men were flown to UMC in El Paso for medical attention.

On a police scanner ABC-7 heard that one of these victims was 12-years-old and had gunshot wounds to the head.

LCPD say the other two victims, a male and female, were taken to local hospitals in Las Cruces.

A spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department told ABC-7 that multiple calls of shots fired came in at 2:10 a.m.

They say the shooting happened at the 1900 block of Gladys.

LCPD says they are currently investigating the shooting.

If you have information you are being asked to call 575-526-0795.