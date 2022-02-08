El Paso firefighters help man whose hand was stuck in a motor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a call Tuesday morning to help a man whose hand was stuck in an unknown motor.

One man was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Fire dispatch received the emergency call at 9:15 a.m.

It happened at a business named Iron Mountain on 1120 Kastrin Street, in the Lower Valley.

Iron Mountain's website lists itself as a document shredding, scanning, and data management service.

There's no word on what type of motor was involved or the man's condition.