El Paso firefighters help man whose hand was stuck in a motor
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a call Tuesday morning to help a man whose hand was stuck in an unknown motor.
One man was seen being loaded into an ambulance.
Fire dispatch received the emergency call at 9:15 a.m.
It happened at a business named Iron Mountain on 1120 Kastrin Street, in the Lower Valley.
Iron Mountain's website lists itself as a document shredding, scanning, and data management service.
There's no word on what type of motor was involved or the man's condition.
Comments
1 Comment
Good job, FDEP!