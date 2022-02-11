El Paso business owner focuses on spiritual journey in personal skincare

EL PASO, Texas – Nicole Hector's life took her through many paths. What started as an interest in makeup led her to certification as an esthetician and eventually to work at a spa.

"I fell in love with skin, I fell in love with the changes that can be made within the skin and how it can completely transform someone's confidence over time," said Hector.

Hector started her one-woman operation 'Opulent Skin Suite' 2 years ago.

She offers holistic facials. She uses methods of relaxation through skincare, aromatherapy and crystals.

Hector says, "I realized that being a mother, a working mother, being a wife, a woman, just being busy I needed time for myself to relax and do my own self-care."

Hector says she knew she wasn't alone in needing self-care.

"I decided I needed to create a safe space for women just like me that were in need of skincare specifically but a safe place where they could come and truly relax," Hector says.

Opulent Skin Suite has been successful despite the pandemic changing how Hector ran her business.

Hector says she had to pivot her in-person consultations to virtual.

"It opened my eyes to more possibilities and opportunities to connect with my clients on a different level," Hector says.

She admits that running her own business can be tricky.

"It's pretty challenging it's a balancing act."

"I kinda have to be multiple people at once like I am the only one handling my marketing, my social media management you know creating website and content but you know I'm also the only point of contact for my clients," said Hector.

She says she couldn't do it without her support system.

"I have a wonderful tribe that I can connect to that I can reach out to I have people I can constantly talk to vent to bounce ideas off of and that really helpful because sometimes being an entrepreneur and working solo like I do it it's lonely it can be lonely."

Hector says though, she is living her dream.

"The most amazing part of this whole thing, it is a journey it can be difficult sometimes it can be challenging but it is very very fulfilling."

You can visit Opulent Skin Suite for more information or to schedule an appointment.