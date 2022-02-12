EXPLAINER: Halfway through Olympics, what’s happened so far?

By The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — COVID restrictions. A “closed loop” restricting everyone’s movements. Some most excellent athletic achievement and, yes, a Russian doping scandal. The Beijing Winter Olympics have reached the halfway point. AP’s interim global sports editor, Howie Rumberg, says that despite all the restrictions and COVID protocols and a general lack of that Olympic spirit, the athletes are still enthralling. He says the Russian doping scandal is the biggest hiccup of the Games so far and is “heartbreaking.”